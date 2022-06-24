The 27-year-old, who was back-up to Scott Loach, made just two starts last season, both coming in the early rounds of the FA Cup against Curzon Ashton and Southend United.

He penned a one-year deal with the Spireites last summer after impressing on trial following his release by Harrogate Town.

The stopper has now signed for National League South side Concord Rangers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Melvin Minter.

"I am thankful for the opportunity and I am looking forward to the season ahead,” Minter said.

"I have had a bit of a tough last year or so and I haven’t played as many games as I would have expected.”

Concord finished 14th in the National League South last season.