Armando Dobra. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)Armando Dobra. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Armando Dobra. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

'Glued to his foot' - Chesterfield player ratings from win against Hartlepool United

Chesterfield ground out a narrow 1-0 away win against Hartlepool United on Saturday.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Dec 2023, 19:11 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 19:32 GMT

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Steadily racking up the clean sheets now. He had a busy first-half with his feet, having to deal with a number of through-balls and back-passes. He was well protected after the break.

Steadily racking up the clean sheets now. He had a busy first-half with his feet, having to deal with a number of through-balls and back-passes. He was well protected after the break. Photo: Tina Jenner

A really solid showing. Neat and tidy on the ball, kept things tight and went about his business with no fuss.

A really solid showing. Neat and tidy on the ball, kept things tight and went about his business with no fuss. Photo: Catherine Ivill

A man-mountain at the back. Dealt really well with a lot of awkward aerial balls in the wind. He was always in the right position to cut-out any danger. In good form right now and it will be hard for Williams to dislodge him.

A man-mountain at the back. Dealt really well with a lot of awkward aerial balls in the wind. He was always in the right position to cut-out any danger. In good form right now and it will be hard for Williams to dislodge him. Photo: Tina Jenner

A slip in the first 30 seconds presented Dieseruvwe with a big chance but he didn't take it. Went long with his distribution in the early stages and it didn't work but he soon settled down to put in another captain's performance. He cleared his lines well, made interceptions and was a threat in the opposition box.

A slip in the first 30 seconds presented Dieseruvwe with a big chance but he didn't take it. Went long with his distribution in the early stages and it didn't work but he soon settled down to put in another captain's performance. He cleared his lines well, made interceptions and was a threat in the opposition box. Photo: Tina Jenner

