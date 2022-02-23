Ioan Evans netted Matlock's goal but it wouldn't be enough.

The full-time outfit, managed by former Sunderland star Kevin Phillips, proved too strong for the Gladiators who drop to third in the table behind local rivals Buxton, although both Shields and Matlock have a game in hand on the Bucks.

Sam Hodgson and Nathan Lowe both saw early efforts go just wide of the target in the opening stages, before they eventually took the lead nine minutes in.

Hodgson found enough space in the penalty area to head the ball down to JJ Hooper and he in turn had time to pick his spot and fire the ball home.

Jordan Hunter had an effort fly past the post on 22 minutes, before on 24 the hosts’ lead was doubled when Hodgson and Lowe’s one-two carved the Matlock defence open and Hodgson was able to beat Joe Young and make it 2-0.

However, Matlock weren’t to lie down and pulled a goal back just four minutes later through a rare source.

Al Byrne was the provider once again, his cross from the right finding defender Ioan Evans who was able to head home.

The visitors then nearly levelled moments later, Byrne striking the post from close range.

Shields had penalty appeals turned down when they claimed Hooper had been fouled, then nearly made it 3-1 when Mitch Rose’s shot was straight at Young.

Half-time arrived with Matlock just a goal behind and they nearly levelled again on 55 minutes when Terry Hawkridge’s effort was well saved by Myles Boney.

Hodgson then twice went close to a third for Shields, which eventually arrived on 62 minutes when Jack Bodenham headed home from 12 yards out.

Hooper and Darius Osei both had opportunities to bury Matlock further but couldn’t hit the target, while at the other end Ross Hannah put a good chance over the top from 12 yards and then another opening flash wide from a similar distance.