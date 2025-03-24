Gladiators end winless run with crucial success over Spartans
It represented a winning start for interim boss Adam Clayton as the Gladiators began life without former manager Ryan Cresswell, and whilst it was far from a classic encounter, the onus was always on Matlock just picking up three points rather than the manner with which they did it.
And with results elsewhere largely going in their favour, it was a productive weekend all round in the battle against the drop.
Liam Ravenhill had Matlock’s first effort of note ten minutes in but his shot from the edge of the penalty area was just wide.
Jake Thompson saw a shot cleared off the line by Spartans defender Robert Kinniburgh 18 minutes in, then Montel Gibson’s strike was well tipped over by keeper Lewis Baker.
Matlock then continued to dominate the rest of the half but had to wait until stoppage time to get in front, as a corner from the right was headed against the crossbar by Josh Smith but Gibson was able to force home the rebound from close range.
Smith headed too high for the hosts early in the second-half, before the visitors had a good chance to level but debutant goalkeeper Ellis Litherland saved well from Cyril Giraud.
Home debutant Isiah Noel-Williams’ shot was fumbled wide by Baker, before chances dried up as Matlock again couldn’t turn the screw.
The second goal finally arrived three minutes from time, when sub Cameron Wilson was fouled in the penalty area and Gibson stepped up to fire the spot-kick low into the corner of the net.
Matlock: Litherland, Smith, Milambo, Ravenhill, Granite, Oglesby, Stobbs (Smart 90+1), Bachirou, Gibson, Noel-Williams (Whitehouse 70), Thompson (Wilson 85).
Not used: Clayton, Zottos.
Blyth: Baker, Kinniburgh, Holvey, Carmada (Whittaker 83), Almond, Oliver, Giraud, Simpson (Burke 72), Hooper, Aitken, Prudhoe (Parker 71).
Not used: Milburn, Gomez
Att: 904
