Gladiators end winless run with crucial success over Spartans

Montel Gibson (hidden) scores the opening goal. Photo: Michael South.

Matlock Town secured their first win in 11 attempts to claim a crucial three points against already-relegated Blyth Spartans on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It represented a winning start for interim boss Adam Clayton as the Gladiators began life without former manager Ryan Cresswell, and whilst it was far from a classic encounter, the onus was always on Matlock just picking up three points rather than the manner with which they did it.

And with results elsewhere largely going in their favour, it was a productive weekend all round in the battle against the drop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liam Ravenhill had Matlock’s first effort of note ten minutes in but his shot from the edge of the penalty area was just wide.

Montel Gibson wheels away after scoring. Photo: Michael South.

Jake Thompson saw a shot cleared off the line by Spartans defender Robert Kinniburgh 18 minutes in, then Montel Gibson’s strike was well tipped over by keeper Lewis Baker.

Matlock then continued to dominate the rest of the half but had to wait until stoppage time to get in front, as a corner from the right was headed against the crossbar by Josh Smith but Gibson was able to force home the rebound from close range.

Smith headed too high for the hosts early in the second-half, before the visitors had a good chance to level but debutant goalkeeper Ellis Litherland saved well from Cyril Giraud.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Home debutant Isiah Noel-Williams’ shot was fumbled wide by Baker, before chances dried up as Matlock again couldn’t turn the screw.

Jake Thompson takes on a defender. Photo: Michael South.

The second goal finally arrived three minutes from time, when sub Cameron Wilson was fouled in the penalty area and Gibson stepped up to fire the spot-kick low into the corner of the net.

Matlock: Litherland, Smith, Milambo, Ravenhill, Granite, Oglesby, Stobbs (Smart 90+1), Bachirou, Gibson, Noel-Williams (Whitehouse 70), Thompson (Wilson 85).

Not used: Clayton, Zottos.

Blyth: Baker, Kinniburgh, Holvey, Carmada (Whittaker 83), Almond, Oliver, Giraud, Simpson (Burke 72), Hooper, Aitken, Prudhoe (Parker 71).

Not used: Milburn, Gomez

Att: 904