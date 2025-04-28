Gladiators end the season with a draw at home to Lancaster

Montel Gibson (centre) heads home Matlock's equaliser. Photo: Andy Simpson-Nix.

Matlock and Lancaster shared the final day spoils in a largely sedate encounter at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday.

With Matlock’s relegation fate already sealed and City already safe from the drop, the game saw little to play for but still attracted a crowd of over 800 as the Gladiators aimed to end a difficult campaign on a high.

And whilst the entertainment value wasn’t great, the hosts did take another point which, with a three-point deduction for fielding an ineligible player having now been applied, saw them end the campaign nine points adrift of safety – Lancaster ultimately being the team to finish just outside the bottom four in 16th place.

It took a while for the game to settle and the first chance of note saw Basile Zottos volley wide after a Matlock corner wasn’t cleared by the visitors’ defence.

Montel Gibson celebrates his goal. Photo: Andy Simpson-Nix.

Lancaster’s Nic Evangelinos then fired just wide from 25 yards out, before Bobby Bjork’s shot was well saved by Ellis Litherland after an initial shot had been blocked by stand-in defender Elliott Whitehouse.

Montel Gibson then saw a low shot saved by City keeper Lewis Forshaw, but it was then Lancaster who opened the scoring as a low ball in from the left was turned in by Lewis Mansell from close range.

Litherland then had to push Charlie Oglesby’s mis-cued clearance over the bar, also diverting Mansell’s low effort wide soon afterwards.

But Matlock got level right on half-time, Gibson heading home a right-wing corner with almost the last kick of the half to score what would later be revealed was his last goal for the club.

Terry Bondo prepares to get a cross in. Photo: Andy Simpson-Nix.

The second-half was again slow to get going, Mansell firing high and wide on 64 minutes with the first notable effort on goal.

Sub Josh Abbott was also off target with ten minutes left as the second-half continued take the form of a typical end-of-season dead rubber, though Charlie Cox burst into the box on 82 minutes before firing too high and Litherland made two more fine stops before the end to prevent the visitors from taking all three points.

Matlock: Litherland, Stobbs, Milambo, Bachirou, Whitehouse, Oglesby, Wilson (Smart 77), Noel-Williams, Gibson (Fry 84), Bondo, Zottos.

Not used: Clayton, Alexander

Basile Zottos gets down the left for Matlock. Photo: Andy Simpson-Nix.

Lancaster: Forshaw, Bailey, Cox, Moonan, Thompson, Coulson, Sloan (Lawson 68), Bjork, Mansell, Evangelinos (Abbott 72), Caine.

Not used: Dowling, Bennett, Shaw.

Att: 801

Ref: Dan McDonald