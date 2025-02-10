Gladiators are held to a goalless draw by play-off chasing Hebburn

Fouad Bachirou was excellent in the Matlock midfield.

Matlock Town made it nine home games unbeaten but couldn’t break down Hebburn in an even affair at the Proctor Cars Stadium on Saturday.

Despite a bright start to the game with chances for either side, it developed into more of a stalemate with both defences reigning supreme.

And whilst the result didn’t help Hebburn too much in their play-off pursuit, it also left Matlock still only two points above the relegation zone, although the bottom half of the table remains incredibly congested in the battle to avoid the drop.

Matlock included two 17-year-olds in their line up, with Accrington Stanley loanee Finlay Tunstall proving an energetic option playing behind Montel Gibson, and another loanee in the shape of Lucas Sant playing at left-back and also coping well with the challenge.

Hebburn had the first chance ten minutes in when Josh Granite’s header back went straight to Amar Purewal who went round keeper Adam Hayton but hit the bar from a narrow angle.

Gibson had a shot deflected into the hands of Hebburn keeper Kieran Hunter soon afterwards, then Tunstall’s shot was also saved after Gibson had seen an initial shot parried when through on goal and then Jeremie Milambo had slipped as he attempted to turn in the rebound from ten yards out.

Dan Savage then drove straight at Hayton at the other end, before Gibson was again denied by Hunter as he bore down on goal when released by Milambo, the usually clinical Gibson unable to get enough purchase on his shot straight at the Hebburn keeper.

Gibson was also refused what looked a clear penalty when he was hauled down in the area when he looked set to shoot, the referee not interested in the numerous appeals that went his way – Gibson almost certain to have pulled the trigger had he been allowed to stay standing.

Liam Noble then curled a free-kick just wide for Hebburn with the last action of the first-half.

Gibson was again denied by Hunter early in the second-half, before chances dried up considerably as the game became a very cagey affair.

The introduction of another debutant, Cameron Johnson, from the bench for Matlock failed to do the trick, nor did that of fellow attacker Remaye Campbell as the Gladiators failed to seriously trouble their visitors, although Gibson did see a volley blocked by a defender when it looked to be heading goalwards.

It wasn’t to be Gibson’s day as he dragged a good opportunity wide from the edge of the box with seven minutes to go when well-placed and unmarked, and ultimately the points would be shared.

Matlock: Hayton, Smith, Sant, Clayton, Granite, Oglesby, Thompson (Johnson 66), Bachirou, Gibson, Tunstall (Campbell 77), Milambo.

Not used: Essien, Smart, Zottos

Hebburn: Hunter, Waldon, Turner, Van Zandfliet (Murray 60), Donaghy, Elsdon, Noble, Spence, Purewal (Martin 90), Savage (Carrington 72), Posthill.

Not used: Richardson, Moore

Star Gladiator: Fouad Bachirou

Att: 687