Gibson hits a brace in Matlock Town win to move out of relegation zone
The hosts began well, Harry Wood seeing an early chance go wide before the opener came on seven minutes, Sam Smart’s corner finding Montel Gibson who netted from close range.
Matlock continued to have the better of things, Gibson then hitting the post on 23 minutes after being fed by Sam Essien, before also heading wide from a few yards out right on the half-time whistle.
The Gladiators then doubled the lead a minute into the second half, as the ball reached Smart in the penalty area and he fired home via a defender on the line.
Twelve minutes later it was three, as Adam Clayton pulled the ball back to find Gibson who hammered home his second from eight yards out.
Taylor Anderson blasted just over the top soon afterwards for the visitors, before they then pulled a goal back as former Gladiator Kane Richards netted from close range.
Both Prince Mancinelli and Tyler Dacres shot inches wide for Basford as they tried to force a second, which then arrived as Tyrell Waite netted the rebound after Kacy Butterfield’s shot was parried.
But despite late Basford pressure, Matlock held on for another welcome three points to lift themselves out of the NPL Premier Division relegation zone.