George & ​Dragon see off Three Horseshoes in cup semi

The game saw the sides deadlocked after 90 minutes at 2-2, but George and Dragon totally dominated the additional 30 minutes, scoring three further goals to race into the final, Tyrone Macaskill and Cameron Pinnick both scoring two of the five, Paul Holmes adding the fifth.

There was also Alma and Chatsworth Cup action where Butchers Arms beat Rangers, who ended the game with nine men, 4-0.

In the Chatsworth, Spartans Reserves won 3-1 at Brimington, Royal Oak Whitwell 5-3 at John Pye and Brampton Rovers 3-0 at Walkers Wanderers.

Chesterfield & District League Round-up

In HKL ONE leaders Renishaw MW extended their lead to seven points by beating Mutton as hot shot Callum Lytham fired home three goals. Joining him on the scoresheet were James Savage and Cameron Evans as they won 5-3.

Carl Longmore and Warwick Wood both hit doubles and Matt Robson and Jason Carter a goal apiece as Clowne Wanderers took on and beat New Whittle Newbold 6-3.

Just one game in HKL TWO saw Brampton Barrel beat Arkwright Town Blues 2-0 thanks to goals from Luca Hardman and Austin Webb.

HKL THREE leaders Bolsover Town Seniors took on closest rivals Dizzy Duck whose two-goal Kane Snell blew the title race wide open and reduced Town’s lead at the top to just two points, his side also having three games in hand.

Boot and Shoe are third following a 5-2 victory over Palterton Sporting in which Elliott Nunn scored four of his side’s goals, Joe Oakley one, while Creswell Barnet inflicted Rose & Crown’s 16th straight defeat.

Three substitutes found the net in the game between Brampton Victoria and Staveley Town, Victoria’s Kane Gregory scored twice for Victoria before Nathan Fletcher, Cameron Hutton and Joel Witham left the subs bench to guide their team to a 5-1 win.

Green United’s won 4-1 at North Wingfield thanks to Dan Brown, Jamie Fox, Mitchell Lettall and Liam Scott.

Eight wins in a row for Spartans has put them top of HKL FOUR, two clear of Dronfield Wanderers. They beat Barlborough 4-1 while Tupton won 2-1 at Clay Cross.

Leaders Steelmelters continue to relentlessly march on in HKL FIVE as their latest game at Hasland Community Reserves ended in a 7-0 victory. Matt Towndrow, Aaron Walker (2), Davy Francis, Luke Noble and Steven Alan Rogers on target as their side went five points clear.

Clowne Comets’ game with Wingfield White Hart ended level at 2-2, Substitutes Leon Gilbert and Alex Toplis scoring for Comets, Scott Hegarty and Dane Young for White Hart.

