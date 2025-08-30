Armando Dobra scored the equaliser against Crawley Town. Picture: Brian Eyre.placeholder image
Armando Dobra scored the equaliser against Crawley Town. Picture: Brian Eyre.

'Gave it everything' - Chesterfield player ratings from entertaining draw against Crawley Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Aug 2025, 19:03 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 19:12 BST
Chesterfield fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 against Crawley Town on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

He will be disappointed with his part in Crawley's first goal when he came rushing off his line but didn't get there in time and McKirdy rounded him to finish. But he made a point-winning save at the death when he stood tall to deny Dixon one-on-one.

1. Zach Hemming 6

He will be disappointed with his part in Crawley's first goal when he came rushing off his line but didn't get there in time and McKirdy rounded him to finish. But he made a point-winning save at the death when he stood tall to deny Dixon one-on-one. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
The defender comes out of this one with plenty of credit for his part in the second-half comeback, including providing the cross for the equaliser. Credited with making more key passes (3) than anyone else and he had the best passing accuracy (88%).

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7

The defender comes out of this one with plenty of credit for his part in the second-half comeback, including providing the cross for the equaliser. Credited with making more key passes (3) than anyone else and he had the best passing accuracy (88%). Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
Steady display. Won his headers. Organised and kept the ball ticking over. Not a faultless outing but he was okay.

3. Chey Dunkley 6

Steady display. Won his headers. Organised and kept the ball ticking over. Not a faultless outing but he was okay. Photo: Chesterfield FC

Photo Sales
Didn't cover himself in glory for the first goal with McKirdy sprinting past him to nip in between him and Hemming. And he was judged (harshly?) to have barged over Adeyemo for the penalty for the second goal. But there were still some good pieces of defending from him - he still made more clearances (12) than anyone else - and a thumping challenge on Tshimanga on the edge of the box late on got the crowd fired up.

4. Kyle McFadzean 5

Didn't cover himself in glory for the first goal with McKirdy sprinting past him to nip in between him and Hemming. And he was judged (harshly?) to have barged over Adeyemo for the penalty for the second goal. But there were still some good pieces of defending from him - he still made more clearances (12) than anyone else - and a thumping challenge on Tshimanga on the edge of the box late on got the crowd fired up. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldCrawley Town
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice