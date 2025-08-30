Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Zach Hemming 6
He will be disappointed with his part in Crawley's first goal when he came rushing off his line but didn't get there in time and McKirdy rounded him to finish. But he made a point-winning save at the death when he stood tall to deny Dixon one-on-one. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 7
The defender comes out of this one with plenty of credit for his part in the second-half comeback, including providing the cross for the equaliser. Credited with making more key passes (3) than anyone else and he had the best passing accuracy (88%). Photo: Chesterfield FC
3. Chey Dunkley 6
Steady display. Won his headers. Organised and kept the ball ticking over. Not a faultless outing but he was okay. Photo: Chesterfield FC
4. Kyle McFadzean 5
Didn't cover himself in glory for the first goal with McKirdy sprinting past him to nip in between him and Hemming. And he was judged (harshly?) to have barged over Adeyemo for the penalty for the second goal. But there were still some good pieces of defending from him - he still made more clearances (12) than anyone else - and a thumping challenge on Tshimanga on the edge of the box late on got the crowd fired up. Photo: Tina Jenner