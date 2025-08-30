4 . Kyle McFadzean 5

Didn't cover himself in glory for the first goal with McKirdy sprinting past him to nip in between him and Hemming. And he was judged (harshly?) to have barged over Adeyemo for the penalty for the second goal. But there were still some good pieces of defending from him - he still made more clearances (12) than anyone else - and a thumping challenge on Tshimanga on the edge of the box late on got the crowd fired up. Photo: Tina Jenner