Gateshead v Chesterfied LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds and referee for National League clash

Chesterfield travel to Gateshead tonight in their final away game of the season (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:17 BST
Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)
Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Gateshead 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

10:16 BST

Our predicted Spireites line-up

Boot; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Hobson, Dobra; Quigley.

Subs: Freckleton, Oldaker, Jacobs, Curtis, Cook.

10:11 BST

Chesterfield

Have lost all of their last three matches and four of their last five.

10:08 BSTUpdated 10:09 BST

Reverse fixture

The Spireites won the reverse fixture 5-0 back in January, with Will Grigg scoring a hat-trick.

10:08 BSTUpdated 10:09 BST

Tonight's opponents

Conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 away at Maidenhead United on Saturday.

10:07 BST

Gateshead

Are 6th in the table.

A wi tonight for the hosts and they will secure a play-off place.

10:03 BST

Match officials

Referee: Aaron Bannister (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 4-0 win v York City and 1-0 away success at Hartlepool United)

Assistant referee: Micheal Johnson

Assistant referee: Aaron Hallam

Fourth official: Matthew East

10:00 BST

The odds

Gateshead: 5/4

Draw: 13/5

Chesterfield: 13/8

(Sky Bet)

09:59 BST

The last leg!

Here we go then for Chesterfield’s last away match of the season.

Stay tuned!

