Gateshead v Chesterfied LIVE: Predicted Spireites line-up, odds and referee for National League clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Gateshead 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
Our predicted Spireites line-up
Boot; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Jones, Naylor; Mandeville, Hobson, Dobra; Quigley.
Subs: Freckleton, Oldaker, Jacobs, Curtis, Cook.
Chesterfield
Have lost all of their last three matches and four of their last five.
Reverse fixture
The Spireites won the reverse fixture 5-0 back in January, with Will Grigg scoring a hat-trick.
Tonight's opponents
Conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 away at Maidenhead United on Saturday.
Gateshead
Are 6th in the table.
A wi tonight for the hosts and they will secure a play-off place.
Match officials
Referee: Aaron Bannister (he was in charge of Chesterfield’s 4-0 win v York City and 1-0 away success at Hartlepool United)
Assistant referee: Micheal Johnson
Assistant referee: Aaron Hallam
Fourth official: Matthew East
The odds
Gateshead: 5/4
Draw: 13/5
Chesterfield: 13/8
(Sky Bet)
The last leg!
Here we go then for Chesterfield’s last away match of the season.
Stay tuned!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.