A Jamie Grimes own goal but the home side ahead before Paul McCallum equalised before half-time.

With just seconds remaining, Ryan Colclough scored the winner to spark wild celebrations on the touchline and in the away end.

This was Chesterfield’s first win in 10 and it keeps them fifth in the table.

Gateshead boss Mike Williamson.

Williamson said: “Emotionally, it is difficult to lose in that manner but you can’t judge the performance on one action.

“I thought in the first 10-15 minutes we grew into the game and then we were under the cosh, they moved it very well, for me they are up with one of the best. Both times we have played them it has been very difficult, they don’t give you a minute, they have got really good individuals, structure and staff. They have got a lot of experience.

“You need to ride your luck if you are going to get a result against a team like Chesterfield and unfortunately it did not go for us.”

A downbeat Williamson said his side had a lot of areas to improve on as they aim to avoid relegation.

“Emotionally, everyone is gutted, very depleted,” he added.