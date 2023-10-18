Gateshead appoint former Newcastle United goalkeeper as interim manager ahead of Chesterfield visit
The Heed have lost manager Mike Williamson to MK Dons, who has taken over at the League Two club following the departure of Graham Alexander.
Williamson led Gateshead to the National League North title two years ago and they reached the FA Trophy final last season. And this term they are sitting in the play-off positions. His coaches Ian Watson and Chris Bell have left with him.
Williamson, a former Newcastle United defender, has been replaced by another ex Toon player in Rob Elliott. The goalkeeper has taken over on an interim basis and he will be assisted by Louis Storey and Carl Magnay.
"It’s important for the players to know that things aren’t going to change from what we’ve been doing,” Elliott said. “There’s so many positives at the club right now and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”
Gateshead arrive at the SMH Group Stadium sixth in the table, 13 points behind the table-topping Spireites.