It is ‘game on’ for Chesterfield and their play-off ambitions.

The Spireites deservedly beat Fleetwood Town 3-0 on Saturday and, combined with a 2-2 draw for Grimsby Town, who led 2-0 at Harrogate Town, means the gap to the top seven is cut to four points with four games remaining.

Danny Webb said: “It is still going to be a tough ask but second-halves like that will certainly help our cause. I am pleased for the lads because they have turned a very bad run into potentially something exciting. There are some twists and turns to come. It is game on. The fight is not over yet.”

The one big disappointment of the afternoon came when Armando Dobra hobbled off injured after half an hour and the early signs are not good.

Chesterfield beat Fleetwood Town 3-0 on Saturday. Picture: Tina Jenner

Webb continued: “It is his groin. It is a shame because when it is a muscle you are a little bit more concerned. He can feel a bit of pain in there. We will know more in the week.”

After a goalless first-half which the Blues controlled, they went up the gears to score three times through Ryan Colclough, Ash Palmer and Paddy Madden. It was a comfortable victory and it means Paul Cook’s men have only lost one of their last nine.

“The first-half had a bit of an end of season feel to it,” Webb explained. “I think the news filtered through that Grimsby were winning and the (play-off) dream seemed to be fading. At half-time it felt a bit flat. We did some good bits but it seemed a bit flat.

“In the second-half, once Ryan (Colclough) scored, the excitement started running through everyone’s veins again. We worked on getting Ash (Palmer) around the back for corners and free-kicks. We wasted a couple but fair play to (Liam) Mandeville for the delivery in the second-half and it was a hell of a header. And it was a great finish from Paddy Madden. The subs came on and contributed.”

Next up for Chesterfield is a visit to promotion-chasing AFC Wimbledon on Good Friday before second-placed Bradford City come to the SMH Group Stadium on Easter Monday.