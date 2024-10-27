'Game-changer' - our Chesterfield player ratings from seven-goal Morecambe thriller

Here are our player ratings from the game...
1. Max Thompson 6
There didn't appear to be much the stopper could have done about the two close-range concessions. He made one smart save from Jones to tip around the post at 2-3 which proved to be important. Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6
Played a bright role in the opening goal with a bursting run and cross. Needed some treatment after going over the advertising boards and he was taken off at half-time. Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Tom Naylor 6
He was really sharp in the opening stages as he stepped out from the back with the ball with a purpose and made advances into the Morecambe half. Unlucky to score an own goal, sliding the ball into his own net which made it 2-2. Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Harvey Araujo 5
A learning curve for the youngster. The towering Dackers gave him a tough afternoon and he was brought off at half-time. Photo: Tina Jenner
