'Game-changer' - our Chesterfield player ratings from seven-goal Morecambe thriller

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Oct 2024, 16:22 GMT
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 12:51 GMT
Chesterfield scored three times in the last 15 minutes to win 5-2 at spirited Morecambe on Saturday.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

There didn't appear to be much the stopper could have done about the two close-range concessions. He made one smart save from Jones to tip around the post at 2-3 which proved to be important.

1. Max Thompson 6

There didn't appear to be much the stopper could have done about the two close-range concessions. He made one smart save from Jones to tip around the post at 2-3 which proved to be important.

Played a bright role in the opening goal with a bursting run and cross. Needed some treatment after going over the advertising boards and he was taken off at half-time.

2. Vontae Daley-Campbell 6

Played a bright role in the opening goal with a bursting run and cross. Needed some treatment after going over the advertising boards and he was taken off at half-time.

He was really sharp in the opening stages as he stepped out from the back with the ball with a purpose and made advances into the Morecambe half. Unlucky to score an own goal, sliding the ball into his own net which made it 2-2.

3. Tom Naylor 6

He was really sharp in the opening stages as he stepped out from the back with the ball with a purpose and made advances into the Morecambe half. Unlucky to score an own goal, sliding the ball into his own net which made it 2-2.

A learning curve for the youngster. The towering Dackers gave him a tough afternoon and he was brought off at half-time.

4. Harvey Araujo 5

A learning curve for the youngster. The towering Dackers gave him a tough afternoon and he was brought off at half-time.

