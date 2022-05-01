The success came ten years to the week since the now extinct Ilkeston FC also won promotion into the same division, beating Leek Town 2-0 at the New Manor Ground in the Division One South play-off final thanks to goals from Daryll Thomas and Matt Richards.
Here are some pictures from that day’s success.
1. Ilkeston FC win the 2012 play-off final
Jack Watts on the ball for the Robins.
Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Ilkeston FC win the 2012 play-off final
Daryll Thomas gets a shot in.
Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Ilkeston FC win the 2012 play-off final
Ilkeston threaten from a corner.
Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Ilkeston FC win the 2012 play-off final
Matt Richards tussles for possession.
Photo: Brian Eyre