The team celebrate with the trophy after the game.

GALLERY: Ten years since Ilkeston FC won 2011/12 play-off final

Last weekend saw Ilkeston Town win promotion to the NPL Premier Division on the final day of the season.

By Mark Duffy
Sunday, 1st May 2022, 9:00 am

The success came ten years to the week since the now extinct Ilkeston FC also won promotion into the same division, beating Leek Town 2-0 at the New Manor Ground in the Division One South play-off final thanks to goals from Daryll Thomas and Matt Richards.

Here are some pictures from that day’s success.

1. Ilkeston FC win the 2012 play-off final

Jack Watts on the ball for the Robins.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

2. Ilkeston FC win the 2012 play-off final

Daryll Thomas gets a shot in.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

3. Ilkeston FC win the 2012 play-off final

Ilkeston threaten from a corner.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales

4. Ilkeston FC win the 2012 play-off final

Matt Richards tussles for possession.

Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Premier Division
Next Page
Page 1 of 5