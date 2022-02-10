RETRO GALLERY: Remembering Chesterfield's post-war managers and their impact

Cook is the 29th managerial appointment Chesterfield have made since the Second World War, and is the third man in that time to have been appointed twice after John Duncan and John Sheridan.
Here, we look at all of those who have managed Spireites since the war and what their impact was at the club.
1. Bob Brocklebank (1945-1949)
Brocklebank arrived after the war for his first managerial job. He would guide Spireites to second place in the old Division Two in 1947, still the highest the club has ever finished, and left in 1949 for Birmingham City. He passed away in 1981 aged 73.
2. Bobby Marshall (1949-1952)
After guiding Spireites to 12th in Division Two, the club were relegated to Division Three (North) the following season and although Marshall intially remained, crippling club debts did him no favours and he left in 1952, retiring from football to be a publican instead. He passed away in 1966 aged 63.
3. Teddy Davison (1952-1958)
Davison returned for his second spell having previously managed Spireites from 1928-1932 with great success. This time around, despite financial restraints, four consecutive sixth-place finishes in Division Three (North) were secured. He passed away in 1971, aged 83.
4. Duggie Livingstone (1958-1962)
Scotsman Livingstone was a rarity at the time in that he came to Chesterfield having previously managed the likes of Sparta Rotterdam, the Republic of Ireland and Belgium, whom he took to the 1954 World Cup, before Newcastle and Fulham back in the UK. With Spireites, however, he couldn't reverse the decline and, having also sold goalkeeper Gordon Banks, oversaw relegation to Division Four (North) before eventually leaving the club in 1962. He died in 1981 aged 82.
