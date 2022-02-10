RETRO GALLERY: Remembering Chesterfield's post-war managers and their impact

4. Duggie Livingstone (1958-1962)

Scotsman Livingstone was a rarity at the time in that he came to Chesterfield having previously managed the likes of Sparta Rotterdam, the Republic of Ireland and Belgium, whom he took to the 1954 World Cup, before Newcastle and Fulham back in the UK. With Spireites, however, he couldn't reverse the decline and, having also sold goalkeeper Gordon Banks, oversaw relegation to Division Four (North) before eventually leaving the club in 1962. He died in 1981 aged 82.

Photo: Photo via CFCHistory.com