Every National League club is looking for the hidden gem at the bargain bucket price, before being able to sell them on for a nice profit.

But which clubs this season have the biggest assets and who are the players?

Here are the top most highly valued players in the league, according the the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

1. Elliot Lee (Wrexham) £540,000

2. Ousseynou Cissé (Eastleigh) £495,000

3. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County) £405,000

4. George Williams (Borehamwood) £360,000