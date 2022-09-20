GALLERY: Meet the 20 highest valued players in the National League - including the Wrexham, Notts County, Barnet, Oldam Athletic and Woking players who make the cut
The true value of any player is always a great debate, especially during the midst of a transfer window.
Every National League club is looking for the hidden gem at the bargain bucket price, before being able to sell them on for a nice profit.
But which clubs this season have the biggest assets and who are the players?
Here are the top most highly valued players in the league, according the the transfermarkt.co.uk website.
