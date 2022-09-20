News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Elliot Lee is said to be the most valuable player in the National League.

GALLERY: Meet the 20 highest valued players in the National League - including the Wrexham, Notts County, Barnet, Oldam Athletic and Woking players who make the cut

The true value of any player is always a great debate, especially during the midst of a transfer window.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 2:09 pm

Every National League club is looking for the hidden gem at the bargain bucket price, before being able to sell them on for a nice profit.

But which clubs this season have the biggest assets and who are the players?

Here are the top most highly valued players in the league, according the the transfermarkt.co.uk website.

Let us know your thoughts on these valuations via our social media channels.

Get the latest Chesterfield FC news, here.

1. Elliot Lee (Wrexham)

£540,000

Photo: James Chance

Photo Sales

2. Ousseynou Cissé (Eastleigh)

£495,000

Photo: Naomi Baker

Photo Sales

3. Rúben Rodrigues (Notts County)

£405,000

Photo: Laurence Griffiths

Photo Sales

4. George Williams (Borehamwood)

£360,000

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
National LeagueWrexhamNotts CountyWoking
Next Page
Page 1 of 5