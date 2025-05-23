Matlock began the season with Nicky Law in charge and a productive pre-season offered some hope for the Gladiators.Matlock began the season with Nicky Law in charge and a productive pre-season offered some hope for the Gladiators.
Matlock began the season with Nicky Law in charge and a productive pre-season offered some hope for the Gladiators.

GALLERY: Matlock Town's difficult 2024/25 season in pictures

By Mark Duffy
Published 23rd May 2025, 16:10 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 16:10 BST
It was certainly an eventful season at Matlock Town.

The campaign saw them endure an awful start, go through three different managers, use over 50 players and ultimately fail to avoid relegation.

That was despite a takeover that saw significant investment in the playing squad about three months into the season and beyond, that ultimately not being enough to save the Gladiators from the drop as inconsistent form became their nemesis.

Here, we take a look back in pictures at the season and its ups and downs.

The opening day saw a 0-0 draw at Prescot Cables, midfielder Sam Essien sent off in the first-half.

1. Matlock Town 24/25 in pictures

The opening day saw a 0-0 draw at Prescot Cables, midfielder Sam Essien sent off in the first-half. Photo: John Middleton

Photo Sales
Defeats at home to Whitby Town and Hyde (pictured) were followed by an 8-0 thrashing at Worksop Town.

2. Matlock Town 24/25 in pictures

Defeats at home to Whitby Town and Hyde (pictured) were followed by an 8-0 thrashing at Worksop Town. Photo: Michael South

Photo Sales
Even a last-gasp equaliser from goalkeeper Rogan Ravenhill at Lancaster City couldn't lift the mood and Law was soon sacked.

3. Matlock Town 24/25 in pictures

Even a last-gasp equaliser from goalkeeper Rogan Ravenhill at Lancaster City couldn't lift the mood and Law was soon sacked. Photo: Lancaster City

Photo Sales
Matlock's first win came under the caretaker charge of James Holmes and Shaun Brisley, 2-1 against Workington.

4. Matlock Town 24/25 in pictures

Matlock's first win came under the caretaker charge of James Holmes and Shaun Brisley, 2-1 against Workington. Photo: Nick Oates

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Matlock TownGladiators
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice