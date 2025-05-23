GALLERY: Matlock Town's difficult 2024/25 season in pictures

The campaign saw them endure an awful start, go through three different managers, use over 50 players and ultimately fail to avoid relegation.
That was despite a takeover that saw significant investment in the playing squad about three months into the season and beyond, that ultimately not being enough to save the Gladiators from the drop as inconsistent form became their nemesis.
Here, we take a look back in pictures at the season and its ups and downs.
The opening day saw a 0-0 draw at Prescot Cables, midfielder Sam Essien sent off in the first-half. Photo: John Middleton
Defeats at home to Whitby Town and Hyde (pictured) were followed by an 8-0 thrashing at Worksop Town. Photo: Michael South
Even a last-gasp equaliser from goalkeeper Rogan Ravenhill at Lancaster City couldn't lift the mood and Law was soon sacked. Photo: Lancaster City
Matlock's first win came under the caretaker charge of James Holmes and Shaun Brisley, 2-1 against Workington. Photo: Nick Oates
