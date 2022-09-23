The fan have continued to back the boys throughout life in the National League, with more big gates on the way this season as the league leaders push for promotion.

Across the league 313,461 have attended matches so far at an average of 3,043 per game.

But just how many people have actually attended Spireites home games so far this season and how does it compare to their promotion rivals and the rest of the league?

Here’s where all 23 teams sit in the attendance league table, with their total crowd and average attendance.

1. Wrexham Total crowd: 39,400 Average: 9,850 Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

2. Oldham Athletic Total crowd: 36,405 Average: 7,281 Photo: Richard Martin-Roberts Photo Sales

3. Southend United Total crowds: 28,101 Average: 5,620 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Chesterfield Total crowd: 27,480 Average crowd: 6,870 Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales