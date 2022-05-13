Chesterfield fans go wild as the final whistle blows and they defeat Wrexham for a place in the FA Cup Semi Finals in 1997 with Spireites player Andy Morris joining the party.

GALLERY: Do you recognise any Chesterfield fans in these photos from the last 25 years?

We’ve dipped into our digital archives to bring you a selection of photos of Chesterfield fans at games as far back as 1997 and up to 2015.

By Mark Duffy
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:55 am
Updated Friday, 13th May 2022, 1:29 pm

The photos were taken not only at Saltergate and the club’s current home, but also on the road at places like Mansfield, Derby County and Wembley.

Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the gallery below?

1. Chesterfield v Wrexham - 1997

Chesterfield fans go wild as the final whistle blows and they defeat Wrexham for a place in the FA Cup Semi Finals in 1997, with Spireites player Andy Morris joining the party.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. Saltergate - 2001

Chesterfield's fans wait for their team to appear in the Directors box after beating Halifax Town in 2001 to secure promotion.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. 'Walk for Survival' - 2001

Chesterfield fans taking part in the 'Walk for Survival' from Saltergate on July 8, 2001.

Photo: Andrew Partridge

Photo Sales

4. Hillsborough - 2003

Festive cheer amongst the Chesterfield fans at Hillsborough during a match in 2003.

Photo: Steve Ellis

Photo Sales
ChesterfieldWembleyMansfieldDerby County
Next Page
Page 1 of 6