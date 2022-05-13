GALLERY: Do you recognise any Chesterfield fans in these photos from the last 25 years?

The photos were taken not only at Saltergate and the club’s current home, but also on the road at places like Mansfield, Derby County and Wembley.
Can you spot yourself or anyone you know in the gallery below?
1. Chesterfield v Wrexham - 1997
Chesterfield fans go wild as the final whistle blows and they defeat Wrexham for a place in the FA Cup Semi Finals in 1997, with Spireites player Andy Morris joining the party.
Photo: National World
2. Saltergate - 2001
Chesterfield's fans wait for their team to appear in the Directors box after beating Halifax Town in 2001 to secure promotion.
Photo: National World
3. 'Walk for Survival' - 2001
Chesterfield fans taking part in the 'Walk for Survival' from Saltergate on July 8, 2001.
Photo: Andrew Partridge
4. Hillsborough - 2003
Festive cheer amongst the Chesterfield fans at Hillsborough during a match in 2003.
Photo: Steve Ellis