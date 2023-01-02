Forwards Danny Rowe and Michael Gyasi have both been out on loan but those agreements, until January 1, have now expired.

Rowe, 33, joined AFC Fylde on loan in August and has scored two goals in 10 appearances but he has not featured for the National League North side since the middle of November due to ‘illness.’

“I think Danny Rowe is due back in at the club this week,” coach Danny Webb told the DT after the win against Scunthorpe United on New Year’s Day.

Michael Gyasi.

"I think he has been ill the last month at Fylde which has limited his minutes sadly for him.

"I think he is in this week to see where his position is at the football club.

"He is still our player and if we can get him fit he is a good asset for us.”

Meanwhile, Gyasi, 22, has been on loan at National League North club Gloucester City for the last month and has impressed with two goals and an assist in six appearances.

And it seems his performances have caught the eye of some other clubs.

"Michael has done ever so well at Gloucester,” Webb explained.

"We need to have a discussion, I think tomorrow (Monday).

"Because Michael has done well I think he has got a lot of teams after him.

"He scored goals and played really well.

"Gloucester is a good club, Steve King is a good manager down there, so they will want to keep him.

