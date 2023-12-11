News you can trust since 1855
Full draw confirmed for FA Trophy round four - who Chesterfield, Oldham Athletic and Hartlepool United will play

Chesterfield will travel to Welling United in the FA Trophy fourth round.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Dec 2023, 15:32 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 15:32 GMT
The Spireites’ next round opponents are currently fourth from bottom of the National League South with four wins from 21 so far this season.

The tie is set to be played on Saturday, January 13.

Winners of fourth round games receive £5,250 in prize money.

Six academy players featured in Chesterfield's win against Southport in the FA Trophy third round.Six academy players featured in Chesterfield's win against Southport in the FA Trophy third round.
The Spireites hammered Southport 6-1 on Saturday to reach the next round.

FULL DRAW BELOW:

  • Bishop’s Stortford v Aldershot Town
  • Hythe Town or Whitehawk v Chorley
  • Rochdale/Gateshead v Weston Supermare/Woking
  • Welling United v Chesterfield
  • Hereford v Torquay United
  • Hartlepool v Hampton and Richmond Borough
  • Bath City v Walsall Wood/Coalville Town
  • Solihull Moors v Nantwich Town
  • Kidderminster Harriers v Halifax/Altrincham
  • Macclesfield v Dorking Wanderers
  • Aveley v AFC Fylde
  • Oldham Athletic v Hendon
  • Chelmsford City v Wealdstone/Billericay
  • Radcliffe/Redditch United v Barnet
  • Horsham v Peterborough Sports
  • Bromley v Chippenham Town
