News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

Full Chesterfield fixture list for 2023/2024 National League season - including Oldham Athletic, Hartlepool United and Rochdale clashes

Chesterfield will play Dorking Wanderers at home on the first day of the 2023/2024 National League season.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 5th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 12:57 BST

After the opener on Saturday, August 5 the Spireites will then travel to newly-promoted AFC Fylde a week later.

Expected promotion rivals Oldham Athletic come to Derbyshire in the second home match on August 19, with the reverse fixture on March 16.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For the festive fixtures, the Blues will be at home to Aldershot Town on December 23, visit Solihull Moors on Boxing Day and host the same opponent on New Year’s Day.

Ollie Banks has to play in goal for Chesterfield against Dorking on the first day of last season. Picture: Tina Jenner.Ollie Banks has to play in goal for Chesterfield against Dorking on the first day of last season. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Ollie Banks has to play in goal for Chesterfield against Dorking on the first day of last season. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Most Popular

The last away clash is at Wealdstone on April 13 and Town will finish the regular season at home to Maidenhead United on April 20.

The play-off eliminators will take place on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24. The semi-finals will be on Sunday, April 28 and the final is at Wembley on Saturday, May 4.

FULL FIXTURE LIST BELOW

AUGUST

  • 5th – Dorking Wanderers (H)
  • 12th – AFC Fylde (A)
  • 15th – Oxford City (A)
  • 19th – Oldham Athletic (H)
  • 26th – Altrincham (A)
  • 28th – Hartlepool United (H)

SEPTEMBER

  • 2nd – Aldershot Town (A)
  • 9th – Dagenham & Redbridge (H)
  • 16th – Ebbsfleet United (A)
  • 19th – Halifax (H)
  • 23rd – Wealdstone (H)
  • 26th – Rochdale (A)
  • 30th – Maidenhead United (A)

OCTOBER

  • 3rd – Bromley (H)
  • 7th – Boreham Wood (A)
  • 14th – FA Cup fourth qualifying round
  • 21st – Gateshead (H)
  • 24th – York City (H)
  • 28th – Kidderminster Harriers (A)

NOVEMBER

  • 4th – FA Cup first round
  • 11th – Barnet (H)
  • 18th – Southend United (A)
  • 21st – Woking (A)
  • 25th – Eastleigh (H)

DECEMBER

  • 2nd – Altrincham (H) (FA Cup second round)
  • 9th – FA Trophy third round
  • 16th – Hartlepool United (A)
  • 23rd – Aldershot Town (H)
  • 26th – Solihull Moors (A)

JANUARY

  • 1st – Solihull Moors (H)
  • 6th – Dagenham & Redbridge (A) (FA Cup third round)
  • 13th – FA Trophy fourth round
  • 20th – Barnet (A)
  • 23rd – Woking (H)
  • 27th – Southend United (H)

FEBRUARY

  • 3rd – Eastleigh (A)
  • 10th – Ebbsfleet United (H) (FA Trophy fifth round)
  • 17th – Bromley (A)
  • 20th – Halifax (A)
  • 24th – Rochdale (H)

MARCH

  • 2nd – Dorking Wanderers (A)
  • 9th – AFC Fylde (H) (FA Trophy quarter-finals)
  • 12th – Oxford City (H)
  • 16th – Oldham Athletic (A)
  • 23rd – Boreham Wood (H)
  • 29th – York City (A)

APRIL

  • 1st – Kidderminster Harriers (H)
  • 6th – Gateshead (A) (FA Trophy semi-finals)
  • 13th – Wealdstone (A)
  • 20th – Maidenhead United (H)
Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldHartlepool UnitedRochdaleSpireitesBluesAFC Fylde