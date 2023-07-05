After the opener on Saturday, August 5 the Spireites will then travel to newly-promoted AFC Fylde a week later.

Expected promotion rivals Oldham Athletic come to Derbyshire in the second home match on August 19, with the reverse fixture on March 16.

For the festive fixtures, the Blues will be at home to Aldershot Town on December 23, visit Solihull Moors on Boxing Day and host the same opponent on New Year’s Day.

Ollie Banks has to play in goal for Chesterfield against Dorking on the first day of last season. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The last away clash is at Wealdstone on April 13 and Town will finish the regular season at home to Maidenhead United on April 20.

The play-off eliminators will take place on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24. The semi-finals will be on Sunday, April 28 and the final is at Wembley on Saturday, May 4.

FULL FIXTURE LIST BELOW

AUGUST

5th – Dorking Wanderers (H)

12th – AFC Fylde (A)

15th – Oxford City (A)

19th – Oldham Athletic (H)

26th – Altrincham (A)

28th – Hartlepool United (H)

SEPTEMBER

2nd – Aldershot Town (A)

9th – Dagenham & Redbridge (H)

16th – Ebbsfleet United (A)

19th – Halifax (H)

23rd – Wealdstone (H)

26th – Rochdale (A)

30th – Maidenhead United (A)

OCTOBER

3rd – Bromley (H)

7th – Boreham Wood (A)

14th – FA Cup fourth qualifying round

21st – Gateshead (H)

24th – York City (H)

28th – Kidderminster Harriers (A)

NOVEMBER

4th – FA Cup first round

11th – Barnet (H)

18th – Southend United (A)

21st – Woking (A)

25th – Eastleigh (H)

DECEMBER

2nd – Altrincham (H) (FA Cup second round)

9th – FA Trophy third round

16th – Hartlepool United (A)

23rd – Aldershot Town (H)

26th – Solihull Moors (A)

JANUARY

1st – Solihull Moors (H)

6th – Dagenham & Redbridge (A) (FA Cup third round)

13th – FA Trophy fourth round

20th – Barnet (A)

23rd – Woking (H)

27th – Southend United (H)

FEBRUARY

3rd – Eastleigh (A)

10th – Ebbsfleet United (H) (FA Trophy fifth round)

17th – Bromley (A)

20th – Halifax (A)

24th – Rochdale (H)

MARCH

2nd – Dorking Wanderers (A)

9th – AFC Fylde (H) (FA Trophy quarter-finals)

12th – Oxford City (H)

16th – Oldham Athletic (A)

23rd – Boreham Wood (H)

29th – York City (A)

APRIL