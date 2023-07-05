Full Chesterfield fixture list for 2023/2024 National League season - including Oldham Athletic, Hartlepool United and Rochdale clashes
After the opener on Saturday, August 5 the Spireites will then travel to newly-promoted AFC Fylde a week later.
Expected promotion rivals Oldham Athletic come to Derbyshire in the second home match on August 19, with the reverse fixture on March 16.
For the festive fixtures, the Blues will be at home to Aldershot Town on December 23, visit Solihull Moors on Boxing Day and host the same opponent on New Year’s Day.
The last away clash is at Wealdstone on April 13 and Town will finish the regular season at home to Maidenhead United on April 20.
The play-off eliminators will take place on Tuesday, April 23 and Wednesday, April 24. The semi-finals will be on Sunday, April 28 and the final is at Wembley on Saturday, May 4.
FULL FIXTURE LIST BELOW
AUGUST
- 5th – Dorking Wanderers (H)
- 12th – AFC Fylde (A)
- 15th – Oxford City (A)
- 19th – Oldham Athletic (H)
- 26th – Altrincham (A)
- 28th – Hartlepool United (H)
SEPTEMBER
- 2nd – Aldershot Town (A)
- 9th – Dagenham & Redbridge (H)
- 16th – Ebbsfleet United (A)
- 19th – Halifax (H)
- 23rd – Wealdstone (H)
- 26th – Rochdale (A)
- 30th – Maidenhead United (A)
OCTOBER
- 3rd – Bromley (H)
- 7th – Boreham Wood (A)
- 14th – FA Cup fourth qualifying round
- 21st – Gateshead (H)
- 24th – York City (H)
- 28th – Kidderminster Harriers (A)
NOVEMBER
- 4th – FA Cup first round
- 11th – Barnet (H)
- 18th – Southend United (A)
- 21st – Woking (A)
- 25th – Eastleigh (H)
DECEMBER
- 2nd – Altrincham (H) (FA Cup second round)
- 9th – FA Trophy third round
- 16th – Hartlepool United (A)
- 23rd – Aldershot Town (H)
- 26th – Solihull Moors (A)
JANUARY
- 1st – Solihull Moors (H)
- 6th – Dagenham & Redbridge (A) (FA Cup third round)
- 13th – FA Trophy fourth round
- 20th – Barnet (A)
- 23rd – Woking (H)
- 27th – Southend United (H)
FEBRUARY
- 3rd – Eastleigh (A)
- 10th – Ebbsfleet United (H) (FA Trophy fifth round)
- 17th – Bromley (A)
- 20th – Halifax (A)
- 24th – Rochdale (H)
MARCH
- 2nd – Dorking Wanderers (A)
- 9th – AFC Fylde (H) (FA Trophy quarter-finals)
- 12th – Oxford City (H)
- 16th – Oldham Athletic (A)
- 23rd – Boreham Wood (H)
- 29th – York City (A)
APRIL
- 1st – Kidderminster Harriers (H)
- 6th – Gateshead (A) (FA Trophy semi-finals)
- 13th – Wealdstone (A)
- 20th – Maidenhead United (H)