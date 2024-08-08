Devan Tanton in action for Colombia. (Photo by Federico Parra / AFP) (Photo by FEDERICO PARRA/AFP via Getty Images)

New signing Devan Tanton is ‘ready’ to be selected against Swindon Town if Chesterfield wish to.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old has signed on a season-long loan from Fulham. The right-back made his debut for the Cottagers last season and earned a senior cap for Colombia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He only joined early this week but it sounds like the Spireites won’t have any issue with throwing him in against the Robins on Friday night.

Danny Webb said: "He seems ready. In training he has looked very good and he is another one to add to our selection headache going into tomorrow now.”

Town fans have been wondering how the move came about, and Webb revealed that he was someone who came to their attention in their recruitment room, rather than through any personal links to Fulham.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continued: “He is another good player to the ranks. We have seen him a couple of times for their under-23s, he has been out on a few loans over the years, so he has earned his stripes. They think very highly of him at Fulham.

"First and foremost we are looking for him to be a good defender, but going forward is one of his strengths, especially his deliveries into the box.”

Tanton won Fulham’s academy player of the year award last season and is now ready to take the next step in his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Webb added: "He has done ever so well when we have seen him. He is a young lad, hungry. The first thing he said when we showed him around the stadium was ‘wow.’ There is certainly not an element of ‘I’ve come from the Premier League.’ He is excited, he appreciates what a big club this is and he is ready to give it his all if selected.”