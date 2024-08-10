Chesterfild started the season with a 1-1 draw against Swindon Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfild started the season with a 1-1 draw against Swindon Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfild started the season with a 1-1 draw against Swindon Town. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Fulham youngster impresses on Chesterfield debut against Swindon Town - ratings

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Aug 2024, 00:29 GMT
Updated 10th Aug 2024, 08:40 GMT
Will Wright’s long-range strike denied Chesterfield a win on their return to League Two.

Wright cancelled out Armando Dobra’s opener as the points were shared on the opening day of the new season.

Here are our player ratings from the game...

Didn't stand much chance with Wright's long-range strike which found the top corner. Apart from a few bits here and there, he didn't have a lot to do, but he was nice and calm when called upon.

1. Ryan Boot 6

Didn't stand much chance with Wright's long-range strike which found the top corner. Apart from a few bits here and there, he didn't have a lot to do, but he was nice and calm when called upon. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
My man of the match. A surprise starter given he only joined on Monday so he won't have had loads of time on the training ground, which made his performance even more encouraging. He was snappy and sharp and showed lots of enthusiasm to get forward and put some crosses in. The 20-year-old kept going right to the end.

2. Devan Tanton 8

My man of the match. A surprise starter given he only joined on Monday so he won't have had loads of time on the training ground, which made his performance even more encouraging. He was snappy and sharp and showed lots of enthusiasm to get forward and put some crosses in. The 20-year-old kept going right to the end. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Defensively he was solid. Could have been better in possession, went long quite a few times with not much success. I think Chesterfield missed the control he brings in the centre of the park in the second 45.

3. Tom Naylor 6

Defensively he was solid. Could have been better in possession, went long quite a few times with not much success. I think Chesterfield missed the control he brings in the centre of the park in the second 45. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Bossed it. Nearly burst the ball with some of his headers. Kept the ball ticking over smoothly when building from the back.

4. Chey Dunkley 7

Bossed it. Nearly burst the ball with some of his headers. Kept the ball ticking over smoothly when building from the back. Photo: Tina Jenner

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:FulhamChesterfieldLeague Two
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice