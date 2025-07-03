Matt Dibley-Dias received ‘rave’ reviews about Chesterfield before signing on loan.

The 21-year-old central midfielder has signed on a season-long loan from Fulham and he becomes the Spireites’ sixth summer addition.

He said: “It feels good. I’m happy we got it done quite early and I can get used to the team and crack on and have a good pre-season. I’m excited.

“I know quite a few of the boys that were here last season like Michael (Olakigbe), Devan (Tanton) and Harvey (Araujo). They’ve all had good things to say and just rave about the place.”

Matt Dibley-Dias in action for Northampton Town. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The New Zealander, who is under contract at Fulham until 2027, is described as ‘technically gifted’, ‘capable of dictating a game from deep’ and ‘making lung-busting runs into the opposition's box.’ He is also said to have ‘an eye for the spectacular.’

He joined Fulham from Brentford, has captained the under-21s and been named in matchday squads for Premier League games. He was named Fulham’s Academy Player of the Year in 2023.

He was on loan at Northampton Town last season but made only three appearances due to injuries and returned to Craven Cottage in January. He was called-up to represent New Zealand's senior national team in two friendlies in October 2023 but had to withdraw because of injury.

Dibley-Dias moved to England with his family as a youngster. He is eligible to play for New Zealand as well as England, Brazil and Portugal, due to the fact his father is Brazilian. His grandfather, Manoel José Dias, known as Manoelzinho, played for both Flamengo and then for Corinthians in the Brazilian League.

Chesterfield have been light in central midfield following the departures of Darren Oldaker, Ollie Banks, Jenson Metcalfe and Mike Jones. Ryan Stirk has arrived from Walsall and Dibley-Dias’ signature means they are looking stronger ahead of the new season which starts on August 2.

The Spireites get their pre-season campaign underway this Saturday away at Matlock Town.