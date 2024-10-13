Harvey Araujo impressed during Chesterfield's 2-2 draw with Notts County.

Loan man Harvey Araujo wants Spireites to use the disappointment of the late draw with Notts County as motivation to kick on up the League Two table.

Impressive Chesterfield were a couple of minutes away from an important win before being pegged back by David McGoldrick’s 94th minute leveller.

It consigned Spieites to their sixth draw already this season to leave them 12th in the table.

“We are disappointed, but I feel like we can take that disappointment as motivation going into next week,” the defender said.

“The way we played we looked more comfortable than the start of the last game. The way we are playing now, I feel that we are getting into our rhythm.

“We can hopefully turn the draws into wins in the next games.

“Notts County are a good aggressive side and are really good with the ball. Against teams like Notts County and Walsall, we are learning from these teams.

“We want to take that into other games and turn them into wins. Once we get one win we can progress from there and start getting two, three, four and five.

“That’s the position we want to get in. We will start to get into the top seven then and then the top three. We will also forget the other moments of disappointment of draws and losses.

“If we keep playing our game we will get there. The next five games are really important for us.”

The young defender, who is on a season long loan from Fulham, produced an impressive personal performance which included a couple of crucial last-ditch challenges when he was last man.

And the 20 year-old was also quick to praise the influence of club captain Jamie Grimes who he is keeping out of the side.

“He (Grimes) is a key figure, not just for myself but everyone in the team,” he added.

“I give credit to him because even though he is not in the team and playing, he has a great character and doesn't show he is upset or disappointed, he just encourages the team.

“I feel he is a great person, we need it as a team, especially when we get draws like this. It is good having someone on the sideline who can keep motivating us.

“When he gets his chance he will be a big help for us.”

