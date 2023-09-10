Watch more videos on Shots!

Phipps was shown a straight red card after dragging down Will Grigg on the edge of the box with 20 minutes to go with the Daggers leading 1-0.

Ryan Colclough curled home the resulting free-kick and then Grigg scored a 90th minute penalty before Ollie Banks added a third as the Spireites completed another comeback.

On Phipps’ red card, Strevens said: "I think it is harsh. I have watched it back three or four times. I am not denying that there is a pull-back but where Will Grigg is taking it, he is not going straight towards goal, he is running away from the goal, he has got to turn back on himself to try and shoot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Ben Strevens.

"It is easy for me to say but at that moment you want a bit of composure from the ref and not to get caught up in the atmosphere. I think if we are breaking away I am not sure (that we get the same decision).”

The Daggers led 1-0 from the 41st minute and they had some good chances to score more goals, much to the frustration of Strevens.

“For long parts of the game, probably until the sending off, we were right in the match,” he continued.

"We scored a goal and we had some big, big moments to get a second as well but we did not make the most of them.

"We knew we had to be incredibly disciplined here because they have got fantastic players.

"I am just frustrated and gutted that we did not have 11 players for when they came on strong late in the game because it was really hard for the boys at the moment.

"I am frustrated and gutted because I feel like we could have maybe got more from the game today.”

