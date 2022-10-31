The Chesterfield forward is currently on loan at AFC Fylde until January 1.

He was loaned out in a bid to regain his fitness after missing most of last season with a health issue.

The 33-year-old has recently been out injured with a ‘niggle’, but scored a superb long-range winner late on against Peterborough Sports in a 1-0 victory on Saturday.

Spireites striker Danny Rowe is on loan at AFC Fylde.

That was his second goal in eight appearances for the Coasters.

"It has just been a frustrating time for me,” he said.

"Obviously things that I can’t really control have happened. I have come back from that, then I got a niggle that kept me out, so on different things it has been frustrating.”

The win moved the Coasters up to eighth in the table, just six points off the top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s game was heading for a goalless draw before Rowe collected the ball on the half-turn and let fly from 35 yards. Fylde’s Twitter account described the goal as ‘trademark Danny Rowe.’

On his winner, Rowe said: “It was getting frustrating the longer the game went on, I think people were starting to think that it would not happen, so when I scored it was kind of a relief that it went in on a personal point but for the team as well.