The striker signed from Yeovil Town for an undisclosed fee in January but only scored two goals in 17 appearances.

However, the 25-year-old did not join in the easiest of circumstances, with then manager James Rowe, who signed him, departing within a couple of weeks. Quigley also had big boots to fill when he was tasked with replacing the goals of injured top scorer Kabongo Tshimanga.

With the Blues slipping down the table, Quigley was criticised by some supporters, but those days are long gone now.

Joe Quigley pictured in action against Oldham. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The forward has won over the majority of the fanbase with his hard-working displays as Town’s lone striker and he bagged his first goal of the season on Saturday in the win at Oldham Athletic.

He told the DT: "I don’t blame them for last year. I came in at a tricky time and my performances this year have been a lot better. I had a chat with the gaffer and when I do what I do they will get on board, which they have done really well, and I am thankful for that.

"It was tough and I did not hit the ground running. When you are top of the table and you come in and you don’t hit the ground running it is tough and I understand that. We have had a good pre-season and this year and I have sort of turned a new page and it has been really good this year.”

Asked if he thinks he is winning the fans over, he replied: "Yeah I think you could say that. I think as a squad we have given them loads to be excited about and cheer about which I think is massive and we have started really well, we have got to keep ticking them off and keep going.”

The 1,500 travelling Spireites fans sang Quigley’s name throughout the game at Boundary Park and he even has his own song now comparing to Pele.

He laughed: "It is a good chant! I find myself singing it at home in my head, it keeps me going. The fans have been fantastic this season and we are giving them something to get excited about.”

The former Bournemouth man did not want to reveal his goals target for the season but also explained his role is about more than just finding the back of the net.

"I think it is rewarding in other ways than just goals but it is nice to get on the scoresheet and it is something that I have got to keep doing and keep working at, but I know the lone role is about helping the team get up the pitch and creating chances as well,” he said.

The win at Oldham kept Chesterfield top of the league and means they have started the season seven games unbeaten.

"I think the free-flowing football that we are playing at the minute when we are patient, keep switching the ball and getting crosses in the box, we look deadly,” he added.