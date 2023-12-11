Six academy players featured in Chesterfield's FA Trophy win against Southport. Picture: Tina Jenner

Well, that statement has been proved wrong over the years, and although only on a small scale, that was the case again on Saturday as six academy players helped Chesterfield to batter Southport 6-1 in the FA Trophy.

Ryley D’Sena, Sam Hooper and Jay Abudu all started, while Liam Jessop, Thomas Marshall and Ali Mohiuddin came off the bench. Jessop grabbed himself a brace, one which was assisted by Marshall, and Mohiuddin curled in a beauty from long-range.

Not much is known about the six starlets, but here’s what we have been able to find out:

RYLEY D’SENA

The 20-year-old centre-back was born in Sydney, Australia. He has been at Larne and Bangor in Northern Ireland before joining the Spireites academy this year. The defender has been gaining experience at Stocksbridge Park Steels, of the Northern Premier League East Division, since November. D’Sena is a member of Chesterfield’s under-23 Central Midlands Alliance side. Saturday was his debut.

SAM HOOPER

The Sheffield-born central midfielder, 18, has been in the Town academy since he was 11. He has made appearances for Staveley Miners Welfare, Matlock Town and Sheffield FC in the last year. Hooper made his first-team debut against Coalville Town in the FA Trophy last season but Saturday was his first start.

JAY ABUDU

Abudu is just 17 and was born in Ghana. The central midfielder was previously in the Sheffield United academy before joining the Spireites in 2022. He has had some experience of men’s football at Staveley Miners Welfare but Saturday was his Chesterfield debut.

LIAM JESSOP

The 18-year-old had a day to remember with two goals on his debut. The winger/forward is a Gibraltar youth international and earned himself a move to the Chesterfield academy after scoring twice against them. He later joined-up with the young squad on a pre-season tour of Wales and impressed. Jessop had previously been at Fleetwood Town.

THOMAS MARSHALL

The forward, 20, from Sheffield, has been in the academy since 2021. He was with Sheffield Wednesday from the age of eight to 14. Since joining Chesterfield he has had experience at the likes of Shirebrook Town, Handsworth and Stocksbridge Park Steels. He marked his debut with an assist.

ALI AFTAB-MOHIUDDIN

The Luton-born 18-year-old scored his first goal of the season on Saturday – and what a way to get it. The midfielder had been at Hertford Town under-19s before joining Chesterfield this year.