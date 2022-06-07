'Frightening pace' - lowdown on Chesterfield-linked striker Michael Gyasi

The 22-year-old, who scored five goals in 19 appearances on loan at Dover Athletic last season, has one year left on his contract so the Spireites will need to pay a fee.

The Blues are reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ with the forward and the deal could be completed in the next couple of weeks.

We spoke to journalist Greg Plummer, who covers King’s Lynn Town for Lynn News, to get some insight into the player the Spireites are potentially getting…

Michael Gyasi pictured in action for King's Lynn Town.

What are Gyasi's best attributes?

His frightening pace. His incredible speed can leave defenders on toast. His unpredictableness is a major weapon in his armoury.

Why has it not really worked out for him at King’s Lynn Town?

Gyasi joined King’s Lynn from St Ives Town in December 2020, as he linked up with a first-team squad in the top-tier of English non-league football for the first time in his career.

The one thing he lacked at The Walks under current manager Tommy Widdrington and previous boss Ian Culverhouse was a regular run of games in the side, which is what he got when he went out on loan to Dover Athletic.

When he did feature, there were times on the field where I don't think Gyasi knew what he was going to do next, let alone the fans.

On his day he is very capable of creating some magic, but more times than not when he did get the opportunity at The Walks, he let himself down with his final ball.

What's his best position?

His best position is on the wing, cutting in, or up front. He can also play as the second striker down the middle.

What kind of fee do you think King’s Lynn Town will be asking for?

I think any fee will be minimal with the player wanting to leave Lynn and not being in Widdrington's plans for next season.

The biggest gain for Lynn will be if Chesterfield sell Gyasi on further down the line. I imagine there will be a sell-on clause in the deal for the Linnets.

Gyasi seemed to do well at Dover Athletic - was a loan spell exactly what he needed?

Yes, without a doubt. He needed a fresh platform to perform on. Lynn fans saw glimpses of his ability but the player often found himself restricted by being named on the bench.

Do you think he has the potential to develop into a Football League player?

Yes, the potential is there and I know the player himself still harbours ambitions of playing in the Football League. You don't play for the likes of Chelsea and Leicester as a youngster if you don't have something about you.

A goal against Chesterfield and a hat-trick against Wrexham - is he someone who just turns up for a big game or do you think he can be more consistent?

This is probably why he isn't playing higher up the footballing pyramid. On his day there's no doubt he can be a match winner against any side.