The Shots, who have signed several players this summer, suffered a 4-1 home loss to last season’s play-off finalists on Saturday.

Molesley said the defeat highlighted ‘frailties’ in his team and that it is clear they are still at the start of their ‘journey.’

“It was not the way we wanted to start in front of our own fans,” Molesley said after the defeat to Solihull.

Mark Molesley, manager of Aldershot Town.

"I think you could see they (Solihull) were a team a little bit further along in their project. Obviously they did very well last year and then there is us who are probably at the start of our journey.

"There were too many grey areas, which is understandable for a new team, but definitely not an excuse.

“They have shown up some frailties, and we didn’t quite commit to what we have been working on, we did not commit to it with a real intent really.

"There were too many half-hearted moments and Solihull made us pay.”

Chesterfield beat Aldershot 2-0 away and drew 0-0 at the Technique last season.

A bumper crowd is expected at the Technique for the first home game of the new campaign.

Molesley added: "They (Solihull) are a well-drilled side and, as I say, we are a little bit early on in our journey at the moment.