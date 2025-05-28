Four things Chesterfield must address for promotion charge next season

In all honesty, it is not like Chesterfield need to completely rip things up and start again. They got 70 points in their first season back in the EFL and finished in the play-offs. But there is room for improvement if they want to win promotion next year.

The wheels will already be in motion, the cogs will already be turning, and before you know it we will all be back at Matlock Town for that first pre-season friendly ready to do it all over again.

In the meantime, let's take a look at some of the things that might be Paul Cook’s to-do list this summer...

INJURIES

When everyone sat down at the end of the season to review the campaign, this was the top item on the agenda so it is not like it is going to get swept under the carpet. It has to be looked into, and it will be, because it arguably cost them automatic promotion. At one point over the festive period, there were 14-15 players unavailable. It started in pre-season and continued throughout the next nine months. In fairness, quite a few of them were impact injuries which were just unlucky, but there were a number of calf and hamstring problems as well. Did they do too much in pre-season? Was it the training schedule? Was it the pitches? Had a particular individual played too many minutes? Was it the age of the players? These are all the kinds of things that will be looked at. They hardly had anyone in the treatment room the year before so it could just have been a bit of bad luck. Also, managers across the country have said that there are more injuries now than ever before, so it is definitely not just a Chesterfield thing.

LOW BLOCK

Chesterfield drew 10 times at home, only Accrington Stanley (11) recorded more. If they are to finish in the top three next term then they have got to turn a few more of these draws into wins. Swindon Town, Salford City, Cheltenham Town, Gillingham etc etc, all came for a point and got one. They sat deep, played on the counter, and it was enough for them to come away with something. You can’t blame them because they knew they would get beat had they opened up. Just ask champions Doncaster Rovers, not that they will care a jot now. The Spireites only finished eight points off the automatics, so a few more three-pointers, and there were plenty that should have collected, at the SMH would have been enough. Whether it is being more clinical or keeping more clean sheets, they have got to find a way to turn more teams over on their own patch.

RESPECT THE POINT

Funnily enough, as much as Chesterfield need fewer draws at home, they probably actually need more of them away. The Blues won a healthy nine games on the road, but they lost 11, which is more than anyone else in the top half. They threw away late points at Harrogate Town and Cheltenham Town, and they could easily have got something at the likes of Colchester United and Swindon. Given how tight the division is, I think away points in League Two are more valuable than in any other league. They need to be more harder to beat on their travels next term.

PLAN B

Now, of course Chesterfield do have a Plan B, that would be doing them a complete disservice. The rolling into a back three. The midfield rotations. The overloads out wide. Right-back going into midfield. Full-backs making the pitch as big as possible. Wingers going inside. Number 10s. But you get the idea. Whether it be options off the bench, such as more height, pace or athleticism up front, more physicality and bite in midfield, or a willingness to play two strikers up top at times, Chesterfield have to find more different ways of winning football matches. The two play-off legs against Walsall highlighted that, but it was also evident in other parts of the season too.