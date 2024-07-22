Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield lost 3-0 to Sheffield United in their fourth pre-season friendly on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are some of the talking points to emerge from the game:

INJURIES

This seems like the obvious place to start since it was what everyone was talking about afterwards. The Spireites are already waiting on scan results for Jamie Grimes (thigh) from the Alfreton game, so to pick up more injuries to Paddy Madden, Ryheem Sheckleford and Ash Palmer is a blow. The calf injuries suffered by Madden and Sheckleford seem to be of the most concern, while Palmer came off with a sore knee. Town hardly had any injuries at all last season and they were by far the fittest team in the league so this situation was a bit unexpected. Depending on the results of the scans and the tests, it could mean that their hand is forced and they will have to dip into the transfer market.

Ash Palmer in action against Sheffield United. Picture: Tina Jenner.

TRIALIST

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trialists come and go every pre-season but you sense that Vontae Daley-Campbell might be sticking around. The right-back has shown positive signs against Alfreton and Sheffield United and he is set to get another opportunity when Derby County visit on Wednesday. On paper, he fits the profile of a Paul Cook type of player. He's 23, quick, powerful and strong. He hasn’t played a lot of senior football in his career but he has been at some big clubs where it would have been hard for him to break into the first-team. At his age, this is the right time for him to kick-on and rack up some appearances. The potential injury to Sheckleford could speed-up the signing process.

PALMS

With Grimes unavailable, Ash Palmer started at left centre-back alongside Chey Dunkley and I thought he put in a solid showing. Playing him there is probably not a long-term solution because ideally you would want a left-footer there for balance. But that didn’t stop Palmer from making some key blocks, tackles, interceptions and headers and he cleared his lines well a couple of times with his weaker foot.

CONCLUSIONS

Successive 3-0 home defeats might not look great on paper but I don’t think we should read too much into it given the level of opposition in Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United. Both were in the Premier League last season and the Blades will probably be challenging to rejoin the Reds in the top-flight. The Spireites are not going to be facing such quality movement, pace, quickness of pass and technical ability in League Two and in both games they have caused one or two problems themselves. I don’t know about you, but I just can’t wait for the real stuff to start against Swindon Town on August 9.