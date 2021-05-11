Lightning strikes over the Technique.

Rowe’s second-half free-kick capped a good night for the Spireites who move back into the play-off places after victory against lowly King’s Lynn Town, who equalised on the night through the impressive Sonny Carey.

The other goals came from Adi Yussuf, George Carline – his second in as many games – and a first of the season for Josef Yarney.

THREE TO GO

Adi Yussuf gave Chesterfield the lead agains King's Lynn Town.

With just over two weeks until the end of the regular season Chesterfield are nicely positioned in sixth with three games to go. They have got two more home fixtures on the bounce against Wealdstone on Saturday and then Dagenham and Redbridge the following weekend when fans return to the Technique Stadium for the first time in 14 months. They are only ahead of Halifax in seventh and Bromley in eighth on goal difference which has been boosted by two victories by three-goal margins. It is very tight and there is no margin for error. I think it will be decided on the last day at Halifax on May 29. Hold onto your hats!

LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE

In thunderous conditions, lightning struck twice as Chesterfield recorded their second successive 4-1 win. It was a deserved victory, but the scoreline was probably a little harsh on the spirited visitors who gave it everything and looked dangerous in the first-half. The two goals after the break from Rowe and Yarney put the hosts well in control and they dominated the rest of the game. The shackles came off and it looked like a huge weight had been lifted off their shoulders as they popped the ball about with confidence. The Spireites were ruthless in front of goal - something which has been lacking in the last month - and scored two more from set-pieces to add to the three they got against Woking. Such was the treacherous weather, referee Andrew Miller opted not to play any added time. The best decision by an official this season!

SQUAD EFFORT

The second-half was played in torrential rain.

With Fraser Kerr out injured, Yarney was recalled to the starting line-up and grabbed Chesterfield’s fourth goal and his first of the season. Yussuf started his first match since the reverse of fixture a month ago and bagged just his second strike in a Town shirt. The returning Jak McCourt got 70 minutes under his belt after two months out and Will Evans, making his first appearance in two months came on for the last 15 minutes. It proves you have to be ready to be called upon at any point and it really is a squad effort.

THUNDERBOLT

Given the weather, It was fitting that Rowe thundered in his first goal for Chesterfield with a low, drilled 30-yard free-kick. It was his sixth appearance since signing from Bradford City and every single outfield player celebrated with him which goes to show that everyone recognised the importance of his first strike in blue. He has been playing well but he will be relieved to get off the mark. A scoring run from him now would be timely.

TEAM