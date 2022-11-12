With the score level at 1-1 at half-time, brilliant team goals and indiviidual strikes from Darren Oldaker, Bailey Clements, Jesurun Uchegbulam and Kabongo Tshimanga secured a memorable away day for the Blues.

“It was a difficult ending, for sure,” Johnson admitted.

"You could say we capitualted for 10 minutes of the game where they got a couple of quick goals after half-time.

Gary Johnson, manager of Torquay United.

"We felt we were in the game at half-time but for the second game running we have let in a couple of goals after half-time.

"To be fair to them they scored four quality goals, including a couple of set-plays that we were disappointed with. Four of their goals were ‘goals of the month.’

"When we had parts of the game we were not able to finish, their keeper made a couple of saves.”

Chesterfield remain third in the table, while the Gulls drop to second from bottom and are three points from safety.

"It is a shame that at the end we looked very jaded, very tired,” Johnson said after a busy fixture schedule for his side.