Four Chesterfield talking points as promotion race hots up in National League

Dallo and Dobs

Andy Dallas has added something different to Chesterfield’s attack with his pace, clever movement and ability to run in behind opposition defences. Although he is yet to officially get off the mark (we’ll give him the goal against Wealdstone) in six appearances, including five starts, there have been some encouraging flashes of his quality. So far he has mainly been used in the ‘10’ and it is probably fair to say he is still getting to grips with a position which is perhaps not getting the best out of him.

After the draw against Maidenhead United on Saturday Paul Cook said the following: “We are desperate to get Armando Dobra back fit because we know he is an attacking threat. We are desperate to get these players in a formation which we feel really clicks.” I could be wrong, but that to me suggests that when Dobra returns from his hamstring injury and is fully fit, he will take up the ‘10’ and Dallas will go up top, and that is ideally how they would like to line-up for the play-offs. Paul McCallum and Joe Quigley could disrupt those plans if they can get on a scoring run because Cook is a loyal manager and does not like to change a winning team. And one of McCallum or Quigley could be preferred in the play-offs anyway if Town have an away tie.

Chesterfield manager Paul Cook.

Another point to consider is that there are only six games of the regular season remaining, with two of them this weekend, and Dobra is likely to miss both, so that doesn’t give him a lot of time to get into his rhythm before the play-offs. It will be interesting to see how it plays out in the coming weeks.

Up for grabs?

The current line-up, apart from the slight tweak just mentioned, is probably going to be the team that leads the Spireites into the play-offs.

The back four, along with Ross FItzsimons, have kept four clean sheets in a row. The inclusion of Laurence Maguire at left-back has had a lot to do with that, Cook said at the weekend.

Into midfield and Ollie Banks and Mike Jones seem to compliment each other well. Jones’ presence allows Banks to get forward and he has scored two goals in his last three appearances. With Darren Oldaker and Tim Akinola breathing down their necks, there is strong competition for places in that department.

Liam Mandeville and Ryan Colclough will be definite starters, and that just leaves the ‘10’ role and lone striker which we have just discussed.

So, unless there are any injuries, there doesn’t appear to be many places up for grabs in the starting line-up, but the bench is harder to choose now that Akwasi Asante is back in training. Do you include one of Branden Horton or Bailey Clements in case you need a more attacking left-back? Who out of Oldaker and Akinola misses out? And do you go with both Asante and Quigley as options?

Hitting form at the right time?

I suppose you can say the same for a lot of teams but the Blues have been streaky this season. They started the campaign 10 unbeaten, then lost three on the bounce, and then went nine without defeat. They then went four unbeaten in-between the West Brom FA Cup games, which was followed by nine without a win, and now they are seven unbeaten. So for the third time this season this group of players is showing it is capable of going on an impressive run. And they might have timed it just perfectly. Unlike last season where they stuttered into the play-offs, this year could see them rocket in.

That third spot

Boy do Chesterfield need it. They’ve come unstuck away from home in the play-offs in the last two seasons. So what a boost it would be for the players to walk out in front of 10,000 fans at the Technique Stadium instead. That would give them a huge advantage. They’d be one win away from a trip to Wembley and two victories from promotion. The alternative is finishing fourth and, if they get through a home eliminator, a tricky trip to Woking in the semi-final. I know what I prefer.