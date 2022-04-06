The Spireites are currently fifth in the league, three points behind third-placed Halifax and eight clear of Boreham Wood in eighth.
Town have only won one of their last six so they will be desperate to steady the nerves by claiming three points at Grosvenor Vale this weekend.
The Blues have at least been boosted by the return of a handful of players from injury and, following the heavy defeat to Grimsby last Saturday, manager Paul Cook has got some big decisions to make.
Rather than predicting what line-up Cook will go with, our reporter Liam Norcliffe has chosen his own for this one. And here it is...
1. Scott Loach - GK
He'll be deermined to record a clean sheet after just one in his last seven.
Photo: Tina Jenner
2. Jamie Grimes - RCB
The left-footed Grimes on the right of a back three? Hear me out. At the moment, being able to play out from the back is the least of Chesterfield's worries. They need to go back to basics and get a much-needed clean sheet and having your three best fit centre-backs on the pitch will help with that. Plus, is there much difference between being the right-sided centre-back in a two or playing on the right in a three? Probably not that much.
Photo: Tina Jenner
3. Gavin Gunning - CB
If he's ready fitness-wise, for me he has to start in the middle of a back three. He's made 15 starts in the league this season and Chesterfield have lost just one of them. He's a leader and the Spireites need him right now.
Photo: Tina Jenner
4. Laurence Maguire - LCB
Some might say Maguire is the one they would leave out if swapping to a back three, but not for me. He plays the position well and he's a threat in the opposition box with three goals in his last seven, and Chesterfield need as many goal-threats as they can find at the moment. So yes, three left-footers in my back three. But they are the Spireites' best three fit centre-backs which will give them every chance of recording a clean sheet.
Photo: Tina Jenner