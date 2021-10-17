Nathan Tyson scored Chesterfield's second goal against Curzon Ashton. Picture: Tina Jenner.

The goals came from Jeff King, Nathan Tyson, Liam Mandeville and Stefan Payne.

IN THE HAT

The Spireites will be playing in the first round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2018 following this victory at the Tameside Stadium on Saturday.

They banked £9,375 in prize money and will collect £22,629 if they are successful in the next round.

The draw takes place today (Sunday) on ITV at 1pm and Town are ball number 51.

COMFORTABLE

The best way to describe this performance, in my opinion, is professional and clinical.

The expected early onslaught from the National League North hosts did not happen and the Blues breezed through into the next round.

The Nash did not really lay a glove on the visitors and debutant goalkeeper Melvin Minter had a quiet afternoon.

Although Chesterfield have thrown away some leads in recent weeks you never felt that was going to happen here.

For me, the back three of Fraser Kerr, Jamie Grimes and Laurence Maguire were all excellent, as was the returning Manny Oyeleke in midfield.

EIGHT CHANGES

The Spireites deserve a lot of praise for the way they applied themselves in this potential banana skin of a tie against a Curzon side who are fifth in the division below.

National League rivals Halifax, Wrexham, Notts County and Eastleigh were all held to draws and Woking and Aldershot suffered shock defeats so for Chesterfield to make eight changes to the starting line-up and win in the manner they did is even more impressive.

As well as Minter’s debut, Alex Whittle and Tyson both made their first starts of the season.

It is ironic that on a day when FA Cup rules allowed Rowe to name seven substitutes, something he has called for in the National League, he couldn’t because he didn’t have enough players due the injury crisis!

MAIDEN GOALS

The goals came from four different sources, two scoring their first goals for the club and two bagging their firsts of the season, and two were assisted by defenders.

King scored his first goal since signing in the summer when he headed in at the far post from Maguire’s deep cross on 22 minutes. So many times we have seen George Carline arrive at the back stick but now he is injured the onus is on King and he did just that.

Tyson doubled the lead four minutes before half-time when Grimes played him through and he slotted in. The striker is 39 and plans on retiring at the end of this season so that could be one of the last goals he scores in his career. His appearance makes him Chesterfield’s fifth-oldest player in first-team competitive football and the club’s oldest goalscorer in first-team competitive football.

Mandeville finished from Kabongo Tshimanga’s assist to ensure there was no way back for the hosts with 15 minutes remaining and then Payne grabbed his maiden goal for the club from the penalty spot after Calvin Miller was fouled.

TEAM