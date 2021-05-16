Josef Yarney's first-half goal was ruled out after Adi Yussuf was adjudged to have handled the ball.

Town went close to scoring when Adi Yussuf’s overhead kick hit the crossbar and then Josef Yarney had a goal ruled out.

The visitors threatened on the counter-attack but were denied by a string of good saves by James Montgomery.

MORE TWISTS THAN LINE OF DUTY

With two games remaining the Spireites are clinging onto the last play-off spot on goal difference. That is a sentence I never thought I would be writing seven months ago when another relegation battle was on the cards. Their fate is still in their own hands but they face the league’s in-form team in Dagenham and Redbridge next who are now only four points behind them. A trip to Halifax follows which looks like a winner takes all clash. Three points against Wealdstone would have put Chesterfield fifth on 65 points and one more victory from the last two would have probably been enough. There is going to be more twists and turns than an episode of the BBC’s police drama series Line of Duty.

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY

If Chesterfield do just miss out, this will probably be the game that many people look back on as the one that cost them. Playing at home to a team who had lost eight in a row, not scored in six and had conceded a whopping 93 goals this season, you would have expected Town to have created more on the day. The hosts could have won it, but they could easily have lost had it not been for some top saves by James Montgomery in the second-half. Credit to Wealdstone because they did not look like a team who had gone so long without a win and will probably feel they did enough to win it. In the end, it could be a point that gets Chesterfield in the play-offs or be two points lost they so dearly needed. We will find out on May 29.

LACK OF LEADERSHIP

This was James Rowe’s biggest worry after the game. Assistant boss George Foster bellowed a couple of times that they were too ‘quiet’. With Town pushing for an opener in the second-half, they got caught on the counter-attack and Montgomery came to their rescue with some good saves. As Rowe said, if you can’t win it you certainly don’t lose it, but Chesterfield did their best to. Against a more clinical side, like Dagenham on Saturday for example, they would have lost. However, the good news is they should have Gavin Gunning and Curtis Weston back for the Daggers clash which will be a big boost.

FANS!

After 14 months away Chesterfield fans will finally return to the Technique Stadium on Saturday and it could not have come at a better time. I genuinely think the supporters can be the difference in what is the biggest game of the season so far. The energy of the fans could help the players find that extra level they need to dig out three points. Bring the noise!

TEAM