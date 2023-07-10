News you can trust since 1855
Forward leaves Chesterfield and signs for National League North club

Michael Gyasi has left the Spireites and signed for Boston United.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 10th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 20:00 BST

The 23-year-old forward joined Chesterfield last summer from King’s Lynn Town but failed to make an impact and departs after one year.

He made just one start and four appearances in total for the Blues, getting just 94 minutes of game-time.

Last season he was loaned out to Gloucester City, scoring twice in 11 appearances, and also to Altrincham, where he played three times.

Michael Gyasi. Picture: Tina Jenner.Michael Gyasi. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Michael Gyasi. Picture: Tina Jenner.
His contract has been mutually terminated and he has signed for Boston United in the National League North. He will work with manager Ian Culverhouse again, after playing for him at King’s Lynn Town.

Boston finished 15th last season, 12 points off the play-offs.

