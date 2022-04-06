'Fortress' - Wealdstone's home record gives them confidence ahead of Chesterfield visit

Town visit the 17th-placed Stones this Saturday.

Maynard’s men have only lost five of 18 games on their own turf this season.

They have also only conceded 19 goals on home soil, which is fewer than Chesterfield, Solihull Moors and Notts County.

Wealdstone manager Stuart Maynard.

The Blues will be facing a much-improved Wealdstone who conceded a staggering 99 times last season.

The Stones are in slightly better form than Chesterfield, with eight points from their last six compared to Town’s six points.

Wealdstone have beaten Grimsby Town and held Solihull Moors, Notts County and Bromley to draws at Grosvenor Vale.

They have not scored in either of their last two matches, but before that they had found the net in 11 consecutive games.

However, the Spireites can travel with belief because they have the third-best away record in the league having only lost three times on the road this season.

“Every game we go into we believe we can get something from,” Wealdstone boss Maynard said after Tuesday night’s goalless draw at home to Maidenhead United.

"We will research Chesterfield now, they have got a new manager in Paul Cook who is a top manager and has managed in the higher leagues.

"So we need to research them and do our work on them, which we will do in the next 24 hours.

"We knew that we had to make this place a fortress from the start of the season.

"We knew that we could not let the big clubs enjoy coming here and enjoy taking points off us.

"Our home form has been excellent.