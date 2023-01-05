Cook was sent to the stands in the 2-1 win at Scunthorpe United on Boxing Day.

But he was on the touchline for the reverse fixture at the Technique Stadium on New Year’s Day.

Cook served a one-match suspension earlier in the season for accumulating four yellow cards.

The 55-year-old, who is a former Wolves player, could be in for an interesting afternoon if he is in the dugout with 2,000 fans of fierce rivals West Brom in the away end for the third round clash this weekend.

Details of the red card offence have been published by the Football Association and he has until 6pm tonight (Thursday, January 5) to respond.

“It is alleged that in or around the 65th minute of the fixture, Mr. Cook’s language and/or behaviour was abusive and/or improper,” the FA said.

"It is alleged that following his dismissal, Mr. Cook’s language and/or behaviour was abusive and/or improper.

"It is alleged that in and/or around the tunnel area following the conclusion of the fixture, Mr. Cook’s language and/or behaviour was abusive and/or improper.

“Mr Cook has until 6:00pm on Thursday, 5 January 2023 to provide a response.”