Solihull Moors have announced that boss Neal Ardley has left the club ‘by mutual consent with immediate effect.’

Ardley led Solihull to the National League play-off final in 2022, losing to Grimsby Town. Last season they finished 15th.

The fixtures for the new season come out on Wednesday, July 5, with the campaign getting underway exactly a month later.

Neal Ardley. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)

Chairman, Darryl Eales, said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Neal over the past two seasons.

“He has overseen our continued push as a club to punch above our weight and operate to the highest professional standards.

“He led the club to our best ever season in 2021/22 where we reached the National League promotion final and generally introduced a fast- paced style of play which is attractive on the eye and has been at the forefront of our player development philosophy.

“This is an amicable and respectful parting of the ways, wholly consistent with Neal’s values and character, and I wish him every success in the future.”

The Moors have since announced former Republic Ireland international Stephen Ward has joined the club in a newly-created role of director of football.