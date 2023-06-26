News you can trust since 1855
Former Wolves, Burnley, Ipswich Town and Stoke City defender takes up new role after shock managerial departure

The season has not even started yet and there has already been a managerial departure in the National League.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 13:40 BST

Solihull Moors have announced that boss Neal Ardley has left the club ‘by mutual consent with immediate effect.’

Ardley led Solihull to the National League play-off final in 2022, losing to Grimsby Town. Last season they finished 15th.

The fixtures for the new season come out on Wednesday, July 5, with the campaign getting underway exactly a month later.

Neal Ardley. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)Neal Ardley. (Photo by Steve Bardens/Getty Images)
Chairman, Darryl Eales, said, “It has been a pleasure to work with Neal over the past two seasons.

“He has overseen our continued push as a club to punch above our weight and operate to the highest professional standards.

“He led the club to our best ever season in 2021/22 where we reached the National League promotion final and generally introduced a fast- paced style of play which is attractive on the eye and has been at the forefront of our player development philosophy.

“This is an amicable and respectful parting of the ways, wholly consistent with Neal’s values and character, and I wish him every success in the future.”

The Moors have since announced former Republic Ireland international Stephen Ward has joined the club in a newly-created role of director of football.

Ward, 37, who played for the likes of Wolves, Burnley, Ipswich Town and Stoke City, had been assistant manager at National League North Brackley Town.

