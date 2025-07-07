Chesterfield have once again been using their vast array of contacts to bring in some new signings this summer.

Six new faces in Zach Hemming, Adam Lewis, Ryan Stirk, Matt Dibley-Dias, Dilan Markanday and Lee Bonis have arrived so far ahead of the season opener on August 2.

The coaching team have been tasked with being even more creative in their recruitment this summer, and having undertaken scouting trips across Europe earlier this year, Northern Ireland international striker Bonis comes in from Dutch second division side ADO Den Haag with an impressive goalscoring record. Other transfer avenues have included snapping up two high performers at League Two level last season in left-back Lewis and midfielder Stirk, while Markanday obviously needs no introduction to Spireites fans.

Paul Cook made it clear earlier this year that they wanted more of their own players but that they would still use the loan market. Unlike previous seasons when they have had goalkeepers Harry Tyrer and Max Thompson on loan, the Blues have swooped to sign Hemming from Middlesbrough in an attempt to provide some continuity between the sticks.

Hayden Mullins, head coach of Fulham's under-21s. (Photo by Morgan Harlow/Getty Images)

Another player, midfielder Dibley-Dias, 21, is a bit of an unknown quantity to most supporters but his video footage suggests he could have an eye for the spectacular and the creativity to unlock a stubborn defence, something Town faced regularly, particularly on home soil. His arrival from Fulham highlights the growing connection between the two clubs, following the loans of Devan Tanton and Harvey Araujo last term.

Each of Chesterfield’s talented coaching staff has a contacts book as long as your arm and first-team coach Kieron Dyer is no different to that, and it is his relationship with Fulham’s under-21 head coach, Hayden Mullins, which has helped these moves happen. The pair know each other from their time playing together at West Ham United. The 46-year-old had a successful career, making more than 600 appearances, most notably at Crystal Palace, West Ham and Portsmouth. After his playing days were over, Mullins spent four years coaching Watford under-21s before a short spell as manager of Colchester United. He took over at Fulham two years ago. Mullins has made a name for himself at Craven Cottage, leading the under-21s to a cup final and two top three finishes in the league.

Although Tanton’s and Araujo’s time at Chesterfield were injury-hit, their talent was there for all to see, and Spireites fans will be hoping the relationship between the two clubs can blossom even more in the coming years and that Dibley-Dias can help fire them to promotion come May.