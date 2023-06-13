​Former Swansea City and Birmingham City man signs for Matlock Town

Born in Holland but an international for Curacau, Augustien stands at 5’10” and operates at the heart of the engine room.

Vastly experienced, he began his career with Willem II for two years before a move to AZ Alkmaar followed. This was all between 2004 and 2010 in which there were loan spells at three clubs, most notably Birmingham City.

In between 2010 and 2013 he was at Swansea City, making his Premiership debut against Manchester City on his way to playing 39 matches for the Welsh side. He went out on loan to Crystal Palace before playing 13 games in a two-year stint with Brighton and Hove Albion.

New Matlock Town signing Kemy Agustien.

Since then he has been with a number of clubs, locally playing 41 games for Mickleover from 2020 to 2022. Last season he was with Hednesford Town after a short spell with Kettering Town.

Internationally he played a total of 19 games for the Netherlands under 19s, 20s and 21s and from 2015 he has 15 international caps for Curacao.

Carruthers says Augustien fits the bill as far as the Gladiators are concerned.

