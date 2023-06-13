News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lloyds Pharmacy to close all 237 branches inside supermarkers today
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Hollywood star dead following motorbike crash
Sky News host breaks down live on air after discussing cancer battle
Siblings killed in suspected double murder named by police

​Former Swansea City and Birmingham City man signs for Matlock Town

​Matlock Town boss Martin Carruthers has plumped for experience with his latest new recruit as 36-year-old midfielder Kemy Augustien came through the door at the Proctor Cars Stadium (writes Ian Richardson).
By Mark Duffy
Published 13th Jun 2023, 11:35 BST- 1 min read

Born in Holland but an international for Curacau, Augustien stands at 5’10” and operates at the heart of the engine room.

Vastly experienced, he began his career with Willem II for two years before a move to AZ Alkmaar followed. This was all between 2004 and 2010 in which there were loan spells at three clubs, most notably Birmingham City.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In between 2010 and 2013 he was at Swansea City, making his Premiership debut against Manchester City on his way to playing 39 matches for the Welsh side. He went out on loan to Crystal Palace before playing 13 games in a two-year stint with Brighton and Hove Albion.

New Matlock Town signing Kemy Agustien.New Matlock Town signing Kemy Agustien.
New Matlock Town signing Kemy Agustien.
Most Popular

Since then he has been with a number of clubs, locally playing 41 games for Mickleover from 2020 to 2022. Last season he was with Hednesford Town after a short spell with Kettering Town.

Internationally he played a total of 19 games for the Netherlands under 19s, 20s and 21s and from 2015 he has 15 international caps for Curacao.

Carruthers says Augustien fits the bill as far as the Gladiators are concerned.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “His CV speaks for itself, he’s nicely experienced having played in the Football League and the Premiership. He’s a very good footballer, very experienced and will be great in the dressing room. He’s just what we need, he’s great on the ball and will dictate play.”

Related topics:Matlock TownBirmingham CitySwansea CityPremiershipHolland