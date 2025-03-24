Ash Palmer is determined to earn himself a new contract at Chesterfield.

The experienced defender, who has won promotion from the National League with both Stockport County and the Spireites, will become a free agent in the summer if he is not offered a new deal. The 32-year-old signed for the Blues in November 2022 and he would love to extend his stay at the club even longer.

The centre-back said he was ‘100%’ trying his best to get himself a new contract at Town. He explained: “There are quite a lot of people in the same boat as me. The club is on the up, everyone wants to be here. Everyone is playing for a contract.”

Palmer has started all of the last six matches, playing his part in a four-game unbeaten run, which includes three wins. He was voted man of the match by the fans in Saturday’s 0-0 draw against Harrogate Town. He did not make his first appearance of the season until the start of March because of a knee injury which he suffered in pre-season so he is keen to make up for lost time.

He said: “I am doing alright, it has been a frustrating start to the season for me, and the team as well, we have not done as well as we wanted to. I have watched a lot of football, sulked a lot. I waited patiently for my chance, got fit, and hopefully I am doing okay.

"It was the first long-term injury of my career so in that sense I have been quite fortunate up to now. It is not nice to get injured but I am not the first and I won’t be the last. It is all part of the game and you have to build your character.”

Palmer put in a solid display at the back as Chesterfield recorded a clean sheet at the weekend but they could not find a way through a well-organised Harrogate side.

“It was a bit of a frustrating day, we could not really break them down,” he added. “If you don’t win, don’t lose, it is a clean sheet and we move on to next week now. A few weeks ago when we were on a bit of a bad run we would have ended up conceding at the end there. We showed character not to concede and we pushed for a winner but it was not to be today. We just needed one to drop for us.”