Former Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United defender signs for Chesterfield after leaving Shrewsbury Town
The experienced centre-back was offered a new contract by League One Shrewsbury but he has opted to join the ambitious Spireites instead, penning a three-year deal.
The 32-year-old was Paul Cook’s first signing at Wigan Athletic and they went on to win the League One title together and now they link-up again.
”I’m buzzing to be here, it’s such a great club to sign for,” he said.
“Working with the gaffer before, I know that I’m going to be looked after.
“The season will come round quickly, I’m ready to go.
“I can’t wait, it’s going to be a good season and I’m excited to get going.
“I look forward to meeting all the supporters and people at the club.”
Dunkley has been at Shrewsbury for the last two years, making 100 appearances, and before that he was at Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan and Oxford United amongst others. The Wolverhampton-born man came through the academy at Crewe.
He is known as a dominant, powerful defender and leader, as well as being a threat in the opposition box, scoring 44 goals in his career.
He will bring a wealth of experience, having played 76 times in the Championship, 195 in League One and 38 in League Two.
Chesterfield conceded 65 goals on their way to winning the National League title so they are keen to tighten up defensively ahead of their return to the Football League.
Dunkley becomes the Spireites’ fifth summer signing after Kane Drummond, Paddy Madden, Tim Akinola and Lewis Gordon.
