Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Chesterfield have made another statement of intent with the signing of Shrewsbury Town captain Chey Dunkley.

The experienced centre-back was offered a new contract by League One Shrewsbury but he has opted to join the ambitious Spireites instead, penning a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old was Paul Cook’s first signing at Wigan Athletic and they went on to win the League One title together and now they link-up again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

”I’m buzzing to be here, it’s such a great club to sign for,” he said.

Chey Dunkley pictured playing for Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“Working with the gaffer before, I know that I’m going to be looked after.

“The season will come round quickly, I’m ready to go.

“I can’t wait, it’s going to be a good season and I’m excited to get going.

“I look forward to meeting all the supporters and people at the club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunkley has been at Shrewsbury for the last two years, making 100 appearances, and before that he was at Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan and Oxford United amongst others. The Wolverhampton-born man came through the academy at Crewe.

He is known as a dominant, powerful defender and leader, as well as being a threat in the opposition box, scoring 44 goals in his career.

He will bring a wealth of experience, having played 76 times in the Championship, 195 in League One and 38 in League Two.

Chesterfield conceded 65 goals on their way to winning the National League title so they are keen to tighten up defensively ahead of their return to the Football League.