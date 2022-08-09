Former Sheffield United and Wealdstone striker signs for Matlock Town ahead of new season

Jorome Slew in action for Maldon & Tiptree against Newport County. Photo: Getty.

Slew is probably best known for his stunning goal in the FA Cup for Maldon & Tiptree when he ran virtually the length of the field to put his side 2-0 up at Leyton Orient in November 2019. He scored over 30 goals for Maldon in 2019/20.

The pacy striker joins the Gladiators for a second spell having been at the club for a brief loan period towards the end of the 2015/16 campaign from Sheffield United.

While at Bramall Lane he was also on loan at Mickleover before the Blades released him and he joined Goole in July 2017.

Later that year he moved to Chester before on New Years Day 2019 he joined Maldon and Tiptree. He was then at Wealdstone in the National League and Hampton & Richmond, before towards the end of last season he was on loan at AFC Fylde after moving back up north.

Matlock manager Paul Phillips will be hoping he’s finally got the man he wants to get the Gladiators looking more lethal in front of goal.

He said: “Hopefully he’s the lad we’ve been looking for, what we’d been missing in the last three to four months of last season.

"He’s got pace, can score goals and if he or anyone else can score 20-25 goals this season, we’ve got a chance!”

The Gladiators also managed only five goals in their pre-season programme.